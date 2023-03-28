Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Rises By 100.0%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

Shares of BNDSY stock remained flat at $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.88.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

