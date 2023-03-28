Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Shopify Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

