Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 277.9% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHERF remained flat at $0.35 during trading on Tuesday. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

