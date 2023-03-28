Shearwater Capital LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Shearwater Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7,160.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

