Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,700 shares, a growth of 202.3% from the February 28th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,117.0 days.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SHPMF remained flat at $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
