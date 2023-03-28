ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 736058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$183.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.18.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

