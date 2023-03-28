Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shake Shack from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Price Performance

NYSE SHAK opened at $53.62 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Shake Shack by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Shake Shack by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Shake Shack by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.