Serum (SRM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.43 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $26.53 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Serum has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Serum

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

