Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Up 3.8%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 86,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 878,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $703.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.70.
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
