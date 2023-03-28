Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 2,347 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sequent Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

