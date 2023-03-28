Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNTI. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Senti Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company.
Senti Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNTI opened at $1.24 on Friday. Senti Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
