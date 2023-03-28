Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNTI. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Senti Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Senti Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNTI opened at $1.24 on Friday. Senti Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

Institutional Trading of Senti Biosciences

About Senti Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senti Biosciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senti Biosciences by 53.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,196 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

