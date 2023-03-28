Semtech (SMTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Semtech to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SMTC stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.70.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Semtech by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Semtech by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 916.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 354,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
