Semtech (SMTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Semtech to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semtech Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Semtech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Semtech by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Semtech by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 916.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 354,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Semtech Company Profile

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.