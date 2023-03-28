Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Update

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,017,100 shares, a growth of 224.6% from the February 28th total of 20,649,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 975.5 days.

Sembcorp Marine Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMBMF remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,422. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Sembcorp Marine has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Sembcorp Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Sembcorp Marine Company Profile

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of management services. It operates through the following segments: Rigs and Floaters, Repairs and Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialized Shipbuilding; Ship Chartering; and Others. The Others segment includes bulk trading in marine engineering related products; provision of harbour tug services to port users; collection and treatment of used copper slag; and the processing and distribution of copper slag for blast cleaning purposes.

