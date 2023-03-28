SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 36,462 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.47. 663,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.