Seele-N Self Reported Market Cap Hits $81.22 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $81.22 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00343604 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,569,739.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

