Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink cut Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Seagen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $199.60 on Friday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $202.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average is $141.92. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $610,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $610,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,669 shares of company stock worth $24,314,068. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Seagen by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

