Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Riversedge Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,530,000 after buying an additional 419,722 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,231,000 after buying an additional 126,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,679,000 after buying an additional 658,951 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 361,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,163. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

