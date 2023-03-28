Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Raised by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.