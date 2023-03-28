Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.9% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.45. 357,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,279. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

