Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 301.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,928 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 4.6% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after acquiring an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329,312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

