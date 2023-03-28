Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 989,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,033,983 shares.The stock last traded at $30.48 and had previously closed at $30.41.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 155.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

