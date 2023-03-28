Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE UPS opened at $187.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The company has a market capitalization of $160.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

