Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.