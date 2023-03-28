Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 633 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 633 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Securities cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Insider Activity

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $261.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

