Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Update

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,700 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 567,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Schroders Stock Performance

Shares of SHNWF stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,500. Schroders has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHNWF. Credit Suisse Group lowered Schroders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schroders from GBX 510 ($6.27) to GBX 550 ($6.76) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Schroders from GBX 490 ($6.02) to GBX 510 ($6.27) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Schroders

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

