Schroder Income Growth Fund plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:SCF)

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SCF traded up GBX 4.86 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 292.86 ($3.60). 61,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,272. The company has a market cap of £203.42 million, a PE ratio of -3,660.63 and a beta of 0.89. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 254.60 ($3.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 324 ($3.98). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 310.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 295.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Insider Transactions at Schroder Income Growth Fund

In other Schroder Income Growth Fund news, insider June Aitken purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 319 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £31,900 ($39,194.00). Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

