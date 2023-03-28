SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a growth of 390.9% from the February 28th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SaverOne 2014 stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. SaverOne 2014 has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

