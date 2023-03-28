Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Down 77.0% in March

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Save Foods Trading Down 14.5 %

Shares of SVFD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. 16,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,978. Save Foods has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

Get Save Foods alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Save Foods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVFD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Save Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Save Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Save Foods during the first quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Neve Yarak, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Save Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.