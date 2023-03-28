Sather Financial Group Inc Takes $13.19 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,035 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $162,097,882.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,731,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $162,097,882.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,731,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

