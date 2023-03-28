Sather Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,725,000 after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.30. 373,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.78. The company has a market cap of $319.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

