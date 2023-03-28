Sather Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,583 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 2.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $29,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.03 and a 200 day moving average of $166.86. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.