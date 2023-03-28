Sather Financial Group Inc Invests $265,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 581 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $491.44. The stock had a trading volume of 236,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

