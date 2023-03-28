Sather Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 360.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $3,696,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 235,020 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.83) to GBX 2,750 ($33.79) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.29) to GBX 4,200 ($51.60) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

DEO traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $177.12. 69,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,754. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.62. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

