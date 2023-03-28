Sather Financial Group Inc Has $32.87 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,667 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,262 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.00. The stock had a trading volume of 329,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,187. The firm has a market cap of $168.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.