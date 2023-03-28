Sather Financial Group Inc Has $24.50 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.47. 1,049,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,332,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.