Sather Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 100,705 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,188 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 652.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 646.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,174,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.4 %

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.86. 621,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average is $96.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

