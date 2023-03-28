Sather Financial Group Inc Buys New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after buying an additional 321,273 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 666,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,039. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

