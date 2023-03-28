Sather Financial Group Inc Buys 8,837 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,784 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.6% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after buying an additional 912,008 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.62. The stock had a trading volume of 729,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $161.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.