Sather Financial Group Inc Acquires New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $12.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $496.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.39. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

