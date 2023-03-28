Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0317 on Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $40.07 million and $8,667.94 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.49 or 0.06456018 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00061562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00041905 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00021215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,283,755,638 coins and its circulating supply is 1,263,160,615 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.