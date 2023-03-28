SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Position Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SAP were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in SAP by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,022,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,281,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,541,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,854,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,899,000 after buying an additional 616,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.85. 267,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,112. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.52%.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

