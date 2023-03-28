Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 10,200.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sandfire Resources America Stock Down 6.8 %
SRAFF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,686. Sandfire Resources America has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.
Sandfire Resources America Company Profile
