Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Samsonite International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSEY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.17. 3,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

