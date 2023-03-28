Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Samsonite International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSEY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.17. 3,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.
About Samsonite International
