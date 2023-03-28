Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €38.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been given a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.20 ($22.80) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

ETR:SZG traded up €2.16 ($2.32) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €33.54 ($36.06). The company had a trading volume of 200,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.22. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €18.99 ($20.42) and a 1-year high of €48.76 ($52.43). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

