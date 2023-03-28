Royal Fund Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.72% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

QUS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $126.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.15.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

