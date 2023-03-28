Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,385,789. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

