Royal Fund Management LLC Has $931,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PPL by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PPL Stock Performance

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,469. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

