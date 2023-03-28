Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.37. 338,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,483. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

