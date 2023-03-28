Royal Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $18,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VDC stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,304. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.09.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

