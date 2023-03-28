Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 2,282 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 138.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in V.F. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

VFC traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 965,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $60.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

